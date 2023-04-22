HP launches new laptops in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: HP has launched its Pavilion x360 and Pavilion Plus series of laptops in India.The new laptop series include the HP 15 (2023), HP Pavilion x360 (2023), and HP Pavilion Plus 14 (2023). The HP Laptop 15 laptop is priced at Rs. 39,999 and is available in a Natural Silver colour. The Pavilion x360 starts at Rs. 57,999 and is offered in a Pale Rose Gold colour. The Pavilion Plus 14 costs Rs. 81,999 and is also available in a Natural Silver colour. The devices are also available in Warm Gold and Spruce Blue colour options.

The laptops are claimed to have lightweight bodies, enabling easier portability. The HP Pavilion x360 model comes with a 360-degree adjustable hinge. These laptops are powered by 12th and 13th Gen Intel Core processors. They also come equipped with full-HD displays and fingerprint readers. The Pavillion Plus 14 and HP Pavilion x360 also come with a manual camera shutter for privacy.

HP 15 (2023) specifications: The laptop feature 15.6-inch full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) display. It is powered by an Intel Core i5-1335U processor. The laptop has an Intel Iris Xe Graphics unit and comes pre-installed with Windows 11.The laptop features 8GB DDR4 RAM and 1TB onboard storage. The webcam supports wide vision 720p HD quality videos and is backed by a 41 Wh Li-ion battery unit. The model is equipped with one USB Type-C port, 2 USB Type-A ports, one HDMI 2.1 port and a headphone/microphone jack.

HP Pavilion x360 (2023) specifications: The Pavilion x360 (2023) device sports a 14-inch full-HD display. It is powered by an Intel i5-1335U processor along with Iris Xe Graphics. The laptop, with the model number 14-EK1009TU, comes pre-installed with Windows 11.

It is equipped with 16GB of DDR4 RAM and 1TB of onboard storage. It comes equipped with an optional rechargeable MPP2.0 Tilt Pen.