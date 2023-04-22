HTC unveils new entry-level smartphone: Details

Mumbai: Taiwanese tech company, HTC launched its latest entry-level smartphone named ‘HTC Wildfire E2 Play’ in Africa. HTC’s official website in Africa doesn’t mention the pricing and availability details of the new HTC Wildfire E2 Play. It will be available in Black and Blue colours. As of now, HTC has not made any announcement about the international availability of the HTC Wildfire E2 Play.

The dual-SIM (Nano) HTC Wildfire E2 Play runs on Android 12 and features a 6.82-inch HD+ (720×1,640 pixels) display with a 1500:1 contrast ratio and 450 nits of peak brightness. The phone is powered by an Unisoc T606 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM.

Also Read: Follow these home remedies to remove Sun tan

The HTC Wildfire E2 Play comes with a quad rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is also an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.2 lens.

Connectivity options on include Bluetooth 5, Wi-Fi:802.11a/b/g/n/ac, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone includes an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, compass, gravity sensor, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. The HTC Wildfire E2 Play packs a 4,600mAh battery.