Huawei launches Enjoy 60X: Details

Mumbai: Huawei launched its latest offering in the company’s Enjoy series named ‘Enjoy 60X’ in China. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of Huawei Enjoy 60X is priced at CNY 1,749 (roughly Rs. 20,000),the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at CNY 1,949 (roughly Rs. 23,300), while the top-end model with 8GB RAM + 512GB storage has a price tag of CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 27,00). It is offered in Danxia Orange, Gilt Black, Bright Moon Silver, Emerald Green, and Yaojin Black (translated from Chinese) colours. Details about the availability of the new Huawei Enjoy 60X in global markets including India are yet to be revealed.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Huawei Enjoy 60X runs on HarmonyOS 3 and is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, along with 8GB of RAM. It features a 6.95-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,376 pixels) LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate, 270Hz touch sampling rate.

The Huawei Enjoy 60X has a dual rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video chats, it offers an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor with an f/2.0 lens.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an ambient light sensor, compass, gravity sensor, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. It is backed by a 7,000mAh battery that supports 22.5W fast charging.