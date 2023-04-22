IPL 2023: BCCI announces schedule for playoffs and final

Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the schedule and venues for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 playoffs and final. The 3 playoff matches — Qualifier 1, Eliminator, and Qualifier 2 — will be held on May 23, May 24 and May 26 respectively. The final will be held on May 28 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Qualifier 1 and Eliminator will be held at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The Qualifier 2 will be held in Ahmedabad. ?

Last year’s final was also held in Ahmedabad. Newcomers Gujarat Titans won the title by defeating Rajasthan Royals. Mumbai Indians have won the IPL title five times, with Chennai Super Kings winning it four times. Kolkata Knight Riders have been champions twice, with Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans winning it once each.