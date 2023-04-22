Kashmir Valley witnesses the most peaceful Ramadan in the last three decades

The Kashmir Valley has experienced the most peaceful Ramadan in the past 30 years as violence has been at an all-time low, according to the Jammu and Kashmir Police. There have been no major incidents of violence or law and order issues throughout the region. ADGP Vijay Kumar declared that it was the most peaceful Ramadan and that there were no incidents of violence or significant encounters in the Kashmir Valley during the holy month. In contrast, the previous year saw a brutal and violent Ramadan, with over 20 terrorists being killed in more than a dozen anti-terror operations in the Valley. Additionally, there were several attacks on civilians, including members of the minority community, Kashmiri Pandits.

The people of the Union Territory are delighted with the current state of peace in the region. Restrictions on the major mosques, including the Jamia Masjid Srinagar, were lifted this Ramadan, and people could offer Shab-e-Qadr prayers in the mosque after a three-year hiatus. Many locals expressed gratitude and noted that Islam does not preach violence but rather teaches peace and humanity.

However, political parties in the Kashmir Valley have questioned the current state of normalcy and why the government has not held elections in the Valley. They argue that a popular government in Jammu and Kashmir could improve the situation further. Former Chief Minister of JK and Member of Parliament, Farooq Abdullah, questioned why the government of India has not held elections if everything is alright and peaceful.

In 2018, the popular government led by BJP and PDP suspended anti-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir during Ramadan, but terrorist groups continued their attacks. An army soldier was kidnapped and later killed on Eid.