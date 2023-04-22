Kerala police investigate assassination plot after receiving threat letter against PM.

The Kerala BJP chief K Surendran recently received a threat letter claiming a plot to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Kerala. The letter, written in Malayalam in the name of a Kochi native, hinted at a suicide attack against the PM. Surendran handed over the letter to DGP Anil Kant, and the police are currently investigating its source and authenticity.

Ahead of the PM’s visit, Intelligence ADGP T K Vinod Kumar forwarded a report warning of a security threat in Kerala, which included mention of the threat letter. The report stated that due to the ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI), the security threat could not be taken lightly.

The BJP has criticized the Kerala government and police for the leak of the report regarding the security arrangements. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend the pro-BJP youth conference ‘Yuvam 2023’ in Kochi on April 24, as well as participate in a roadshow in the city. He is also expected to travel on the Vande Bharat Express train from Thiruvananthapuram to Kollam on April 25.

In response to the threat letter, the Kerala Police have heightened security arrangements and launched an investigation. As the investigation continues, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.