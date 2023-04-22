Man in Delhi kills live-in partner, dumps body; his sister arrested by police.

A woman has been arrested by the Delhi police for her suspected involvement in the murder of her brother’s live-in partner. The body of the victim, identified as Rohina Naz alias Mahi, was discovered in the Teliwara area of the city on April 12th, days after the crime was committed. The victim, a resident of Mirajpur in Uttarakhand, was found near Krishna Public School in Karawal Nagar, and had been dumped there.

The police investigation found that two bike-borne men were seen moving around suspiciously with a woman sitting in between them. The CCTV footage also showed a man in a striped T-shirt carrying the woman’s body on his shoulder and a woman walking right behind him. The two people on the CCTV footage were later identified as Vineet Pawar and his sister Parul Chowdhary.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said, ‘The woman was apprehended from Kanti Nagar in Krishna Nagar.’ However, the man in the striped T-shirt, Vineet Pawar, is still absconding. The police investigation into the incident is ongoing.