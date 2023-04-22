Official bungalow to be handed over by Rahul Gandhi on Saturday

According to sources, Rahul Gandhi, former Congress president, who was disqualified as an MP after his conviction in a defamation case, will be handing over his official bungalow located at 12, Tughlaq Lane, to the Lok Sabha Secretariat on April 22. On Friday, he moved all his belongings out of the residence. He was asked to vacate the premises by April 22 following his conviction and two-year sentence by a Surat court for his ‘Modi surname’ remark.

Gandhi had shifted his office and some personal belongings from the bungalow to his mother Sonia Gandhi’s official residence on April 14. On Friday, he moved out his remaining articles from the bungalow, which was allotted to him as an MP, and a truck was seen carrying his belongings.

After shifting his office, he started living with his mother, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, at her 10, Janpath residence.

A Surat court had convicted Gandhi of defamation and given him a two-year sentence on March 23, which led to his disqualification. He had challenged the magisterial court order in the sessions court in Surat, which rejected his appeal to set aside the conviction and pave the way for his reinstatement as MP. The party has said that the sessions court order will be challenged in the Gujarat High Court next week.

Regarding his disqualification, the Lok Sabha Secretariat sent Gandhi a notice to vacate the premises by April 22.

Sources mentioned that Rahul Gandhi has been searching for a place to set up his independent office. A few years ago, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was also asked to vacate her Lodhi Estate bungalow after her SPG security cover was removed.

Rahul Gandhi first got elected as an MP from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh in 2004 and shifted his constituency to Wayanad in 2019. Regarding his upcoming plans, he said in an interview, ‘I will not rest till I see the farmers’ protests end in victory. I will not stop till the time the government agrees to the demands of the farmers.’