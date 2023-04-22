Prime Minister Modi greets people on Akshaya Tritiya, Parshuram Jayanti

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted the countrymen on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya and Parshuram Jayanti.

‘Many many congratulations on Akshaya Tritiya. I wish that this auspicious festival associated with the tradition of beginning charity and auspicious work brings happiness, prosperity and good health in everyone’s life’, the Prime Minister tweeted in Hindi today. In another tweet, PM Modi said, Best wishes to all of you on Lord Parshuram Jayanti. I wish that by his grace everyone’s life is full of courage, learning and discretion’.

Parshuram Jayanti is also celebrated as Akshaya Tritiya which marks the day of the birth of Lord Parshuram. The sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, Lord Parshuram (literal meaning, Rama with an axe) descended on earth to save it from the barbarity of the Kshatriyas. The day is celebrated as Parshuram Jayanti in most parts of the country. As per the Hindu calendar, Parashurama Jayanti falls on the Tritiya (third day) of ‘Shukla Paksha’ in Vaisakh. According to the Gregorian calendar, the day occurs in April or May. Akshaya Tritiya is one of the most auspicious days celebrated by Hindus and Jains across the country. The day is symbolic of good luck, success and fortune.