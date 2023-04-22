Vivo launched two new foldable smartphones: Details

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone maker, Vivo launched two new foldable smartphones in China. They include the Vivo X Fold 2 and the Vivo X Flip. Offered in Shadow Black, China Red and Azure Blue colour options, the 12GB RAM + 256GB starage variant of the Vivo X Fold 2 is priced at CNY 8,999 (roughly Rs. 1,07,500), while the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model will cost CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs. 1,19,400).

The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option of the Vivo X Flip is available at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 71,600), and the 12GB RAM + 512GB variant is priced at CNY 6,699 (roughly Rs. 80,000). The X Flip is available in Diamond Black, Ling Purple and Silk Gold colour options. Vivo has not made any confirmations about the models’ Indian or global release.

Also Read: Honor launches latest X-series smartphone: Details

Featuring an 8.03-inch E6 AMOLED LTPO inner display, the Vivo X Fold 2 has a resolution of 2,160 x 1,916 pixels, with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, and a peak brightness of up to 1,800 nits. This inner display panel also supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. The outer screen of the Vivo X Fold 2 features a 6.53-inch AMOLED panel with a resolution of 2,520 × 1,080 pixels, with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a peak brightness of up to 1,600 nits. This outer display comes with a SCHOTT UTG glass cover. The smartphoen runs on Android 13 out-of-the-box with OriginOS 3 on top and is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS4.0 internal storage.The Vivo X Fold 2 packs a 4,800mAh battery unit with 120W fast charging, 50W wireless charging, and reverse charging support.