‘Young India Ask the PM’ campaign by DYFI to take on BJP’s youth conference

The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), affiliated with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPM, has launched preparations for its state-level youth conference titled ‘Young India Ask the PM.’ The program will begin with the district-level launch at Kollam beach on Sunday, which will be inaugurated by CPM State Secretary M V Govindan. According to DYFI leadership, over 25,000 people are expected to attend the event, which will take place in district centers on Sunday and Monday. The program is being organized in response to the youth conference ‘Yuvam 23’ by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kochi.

The DYFI has set a target to ask the Prime Minister 100 questions through the program, highlighting issues such as unemployment and privatization. DYFI activists organized various programs across the state on Saturday as part of the event. Meanwhile, the Yuvam 23 conference is expected to be attended by around 50,000 young people, with film stars, sportspersons, and politicians also invited to participate. Participants will get the opportunity to interact with the Prime Minister.

As DYFI’s President PA Muhammad Riyas stated, ‘We have launched ‘Young India Ask the PM’ to counter the BJP’s propaganda that it represents the youth of India.’ He added, ‘Our aim is to raise issues such as employment, education, and health care, which are relevant to the youth of India. The BJP is trying to mislead young people through their propaganda, and we want to expose their real face.’ The DYFI’s program aims to provide a platform for young people to voice their concerns and engage with political leaders.