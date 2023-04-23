Anurag Maloo’s condition improving but remains critical

Anurag Maloo, an Indian climber, has shown signs of improvement but remains in critical condition, his brother said on Saturday, just days after he was discovered alive by rescuers on Nepal’s Mount Annapurna. Anurag, 34, of Kishangarh, Rajasthan, went missing on Monday after falling from a height of around 6,000 metres while descending from Camp III.Mount Annapurna is the world’s tenth highest peak.

Anurag is currently in the intensive care unit. His health has improved, but he remains in critical condition, according to his brother Ashish Maloo at a hospital near Kathmandu, where he has been admitted since Thursday. According to Thaneshwor Guragain, information officer at Seven Summit Treks, the expedition’s organiser, the Indian climber was found in a deep crevasse between Camp III and Camp II of the world’s tenth highest peak.He was airlifted to Kathmandu and admitted to Medicity Hospital in the Lalitpur district’s Bhaisepati area.Anurag was discovered in a deep crevasse at around 5800 metres altitude on Thursday morning by a helicopter and a team of six Sherpa climbers led by Chhang Dawa Sherpa.He was taken to Pokhara’s Manipal Hospital before being flown to Kathmandu for further treatment.