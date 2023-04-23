Archery World Cup: Jyothi Surekha Vennam wins second gold

Antalya: In archery, India’s Jyothi Surekha Vennam won her first individual compound gold medal in a World Cup event. The Indian player defeated ara Lopez of Colombia in the World Cup Stage 1 held at Antalya, Turkey. This was her second gold medal at the event. Earlier, she won gold medal in the mixed team event alongside Ojas Deotale.

This was also India’s second ever World Cup gold medal in the mixed compound team event. Jyothi and veteran Abhishek Verma had clinched their maiden gold in World Cup 3 in Paris last year.

Earlier, India’s men’s recurve team entered the summit. The Indian team of Atanu Das, B Dhiraj and Tarundeep Rai defeated Japan by ‘5-4 (29-28)’ in the semifinals. The fourth-ranked Indian team will face second ranked China in the final on Sunday.

India had previously won gold at the World Cup in the men’s recurve team event 13 years ago. This will be the first time in 9 years that a men’s Indian recurve archery team will feature in a World Cup final.