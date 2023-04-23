Foreign portfolio investors invest Rs 8767 crore in Indian markets in April

Mumbai: Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) invested shares worth Rs 8,767 crore ($1.07 billion) on a net basis in the first half of April. Data released by the National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) revealed this.

FPIs sold equities worth Rs 37,632 crore in the previous fiscal, marking two straight years of net sales for the first time. The sales came after record purchases of Rs 2,74,032 crore in FY2021. After selling financial services shares worth Rs 29,993 crore in FY23, FPIs bought Rs 4,410 crore in the sector in the first half of April.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) or Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are those who invest in the financial assets of a country while not being part of it. On the other hand, Domestic Institutional Investors (DII) are those who invest in the country they are living in. Both types of investors can impact the economy’s net investment flows.