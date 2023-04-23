IMD forecasts heavy rain in Kerala; no heatwave expected for next 5 days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that most parts of India will not experience heatwave conditions for the next five days, giving relief to people struggling in the scorching heat. Heavy rainfall is likely to lash Kerala and Tamil Nadu on Sunday, and the department has issued a yellow alert in Idukki. According to the latest forecast, thunderstorms are expected in isolated places in Kerala’s Thrissur and Malappuram districts, accompanied by gusty winds reaching up to 40 kmph.

The IMD has reported that a cyclonic circulation lies over northwest Madhya Pradesh, with another over interior Tamil Nadu. A trough of relatively low pressure runs from northwest Madhya Pradesh to south Tamil Nadu across Telangana, and another trough extends from northeast Bihar to Odisha via Jharkhand, as per private forecaster Skymet Weather.

While heatwave conditions abated from Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, and Odisha, hailstorms are expected in parts of Odisha over the next three days, in Bihar for the next two days, and on Monday in Vidarbha. Heavy rainfall is expected in parts of Tamil Nadu and Kerala on Sunday and in Odisha on Monday. Duststorms are expected at isolated places in south Haryana, northeast Rajasthan, and west Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

According to Skymet, scattered rainfall is expected in the entire Northeast, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana. Thunderstorms with patchy rain may occur over the western Himalayas, parts of Haryana, Punjab, Bihar, southeast Uttar Pradesh, southeast Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and south-interior Karnataka.

The IMD has also issued an advisory to farmers. They should undertake harvesting of matured rice, maize, groundnut, and ragi in Andhra Pradesh, rice in Kerala, and keep the harvested produce in safer places. They should postpone harvesting of rice in Arunachal Pradesh and keep the already harvested produce in safer places. Farmers should use hail nets to protect orchards in sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim and Odisha.