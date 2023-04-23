India Meteorological Department predicts rainfall across India

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted rainfall over isolated places across the country. The national weather agency also informed that the country will get a relief from heatwave conditions for the next 5 days.

IMD updated that East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh will witness light to moderate rainfall along with thunderstorm, lightning, gusty winds over during next 4 days. Tamil Nadu and Kerala are likely to witness heavy rainfall on April 23 while light isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning, gusty winds is very likely over Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Interior Karnataka, Puducherry and Karaikal, and Mahe during next 5 days.

Light isolated rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning is very likely over Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada from April 24 – April 26. IMD has also predicted duststorms at isolated places over south Haryana, northeast Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh on April 23.