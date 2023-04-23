DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

IRCTC launches new Kashmir tour package: Details

Apr 23, 2023, 05:23 pm IST

New Delhi: The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has introduced a new  tour package to Kashmir.  The air tour package  will take place on May 5, 20, 27, and 28, and on June 3, 10, 11, and 17 from New Delhi. The itinerary includes stops in Srinagar, Sonamarg, Pahalgam, Gulmarg, and other locations

IRCTC will provide round-trip tickets on Go Air between New Delhi and Srinagar. The cost of the package include two meals a day, lodgings in Pahalgam and Srinagar, shikara ride over Dal Lake, one night spent on a houseboat.

The package will cost Rs 48,740 per person on single occupancy, Rs 32,030 per person for double occupancy and Rs 31,010 per person for triple occupancy. A child with a bed will cost Rs 28,010 and a child without a bed will have to pay Rs 24,260.

