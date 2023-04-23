MG Comet EV’s India launch date revealed: Details

Mumbai: The official India launch date of MG Comet EV has announced. The new electric car will be introduced in the Indian markets on April 26. The price is expected to between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new car is based on SAIC-GM-Wuling’s Global Small Electric Vehicle (GSEV) platform. The three-door electric car will get a 42PS/110Nm electric motor paired with a 17.3kWh lithium-ion battery. The battery charging time with a 3.3kW charger is estimated to be 7 hours for 0-100% and 5 hours for 10-80%. The MG Comet EV range will reportedly be 230km on a single full charge.

The electric car is reportedly 2,974mm in length, 1,631mm in height, and 1,505mm in width, and has a wheelbase of 2,010mm. The new car features LED headlamps, LED taillamps, 12-inch wheels, 10.25-inch fully-digital instrument cluster, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and Apple iPod-inspired twin-spoke multi-function steering wheel.