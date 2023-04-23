Penguin India launches nationwide initiative

On the occasion of World Book Day, Penguin Random House India launched a nationwide initiative called #FictionAddiction, which was specially curated for readers to inspire them to pick up fiction and cultivate their love for the genre. The initiative includes a list of ten bestselling international fiction titles described as ideal starting points for anyone looking to delve into fiction by the publishing house. “Lessons in Chemistry”, “The Thursday Murder Club”, “Then She Was Gone”, “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow”, “Book Lovers”, “On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous”, “The People on Platform 5”, “The School for Good Mothers”, “Carrie Soto Is Back”, and “The Housemaid” are among the books included. Taking the initiative to the masses, Penguin has invited celebrities known for their love of books to collaborate with them on a series of virtual events called #PenguinReadingRoom, where the celebrity comes live on social media at the end of each month for a reading of one of the ten books on the list. According to a statement, Penguin is also planning other engaging contests and content on their Instagram page as part of the initiative.