This will Increase the risk for sunburn

Skin tone: Because they have less melanin, the pigment that helps shield the skin from the sun, people with lighter skin tones are more likely to get sunburns.

Location: You’ll be more likely to get a sunburn if you live in a sunny area or intend to spend a lot of time outside.

Sunscreen: Your skin won’t be protected if you don’t use sunscreen with an SPF of at least 15; this raises your risk of getting sunburned.

Clothes: Wearing clothes that don’t shield your skin from the sun’s rays can increase your risk of getting sunburned. Be on the lookout for clothing with labels that state the fabric has received a UV protectant treatment.

Age: Older adults are more susceptible to sunburns than younger people because their skin becomes thinner with age. This is due to the fact that older skin has fewer melanocytes, the cells that create melanin, the pigment that gives skin its colour and aids in UV protection. With ageing, the skin also loses its elasticity, making it more vulnerable to sun damage.

Medication: Taking certain drugs, like antibiotics and anti-inflammatories, can make you more susceptible to getting sunburned. Be sure to discuss any steps you need to take to protect your skin from the sun with your doctor if you’re taking any medications.