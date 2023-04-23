US President will visit India in September for the G20 Summit

According to US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Donald Lu, President Joe Biden will travel to India for the G20 Summit in September. This is going to be a big year for India-US relations. India is hosting the G20, the United States is hosting APEC, and Japan is hosting the G7. We have a lot of QUAD members taking on leadership roles, and it gives us opportunities to bring our countries closer together, Lu said in an interview with the news agency PTI in Washington DC. India’s leadership in the G20 strengthens its ability to be a force for good in the world, he added. Our President, I’m sure, is looking forward to his trip to India in September. He will be visiting India for the first time as part of the G-20 Leaders Summit. We’re really excited about what’s coming up in the coming months, Lu said. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited India in March for the G20 Foreign Ministers meeting, while Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo also visited India and attended the India US Forum in Delhi. After a two-year hiatus, the United States has dispatched an ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti.