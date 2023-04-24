Ahead of Modi’s visit, 12 Congress workers detained preventively in Kochi.

In anticipation of protests during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit to Kochi, 12 Congress and Youth Congress activists were placed under preventive detention, according to sources. The detained individuals were from West Kochi, and there are unconfirmed reports that leaders such as KPCC Secretary Thambi Subramaniam and DCC Secretary Sreekumar are among those detained.

The Prime Minister’s visit to Kochi included a mega road show along a 1.8-km stretch from Thevara Junction to Sacred Heart College ground. The roadshow was followed by an interaction programme with the youth called Yuvam 2023 at 6 pm, and a meeting with heads of different church denominations at 7:45 pm at the Taj Malabar. The Prime Minister is expected to stay overnight at the same hotel.

It is unclear why the Congress workers were detained, but according to sources, it was done to prevent protests during the Prime Minister’s visit. One of the Congress leaders condemned the move, stating that ‘this is nothing but a clear case of infringement of democratic rights.’ The police have not commented on the detentions.