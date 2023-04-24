BJP will conduct roadshows

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President J P Nadda will hold separate roadshows in Karnataka’s southern region on Monday in the latest round of electioneering. On Sunday night, Shah arrived in Bengaluru. According to the BJP’s itinerary, Shah will fly to Mysuru to pay his respects at the renowned Chamundeshwari Temple. He will then fly from Mysuru to Gundlupet in Chamarajanagar district, where he will lead a roadshow from 1 to 2 p.m. The Home Minister, a former BJP chief, will then fly to Sakaleshpura for another roadshow to boost party cadres from 3 to 4 p.m. After returning to Mysuru, he will fly to Hubballi in northern Karnataka in the evening in a special aircraft. The BJP leader will meet with party leaders at a luxury hotel in Hubballi, where he will spend the night. Meanwhile, BJP President J P Nadda will arrive in Bengaluru in the afternoon on a special flight, from which he will take a helicopter ride to Sidlaghatta in Chikkaballapur district. Nadda will hold a roadshow in Sidlaghatta from 2.30 p.m. to 3.30 p.m. He will then travel to Hoskote in the Bengaluru Rural district for another roadshow from 4.30 to 5.30 p.m. Nadda will attend a party meeting in Devanahalli, Bengaluru Rural district, in the evening, where he will discuss the status of poll preparations in the Hoskote, Devanahalli, Doddaballapur, and Nelamangala assembly constituencies. Nadda will return to Delhi by special aircraft after dinner. The ruling BJP is going all out to keep power in a state where the main opposition Congress is vying to unseat it, even as the JD(S) remains a key player with just weeks until elections. Karnataka will vote on May 10, and the results will be announced on May 13.