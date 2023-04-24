Commodity Market: Gold prices edge lower marginally

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold depreciated marginally in the Kerala market. Gold price is declining for the second day in a row. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 44,600, down by Rs 80 per 8 gram. Yesterday, the yellow metal suffered a loss of Rs 240 per 8 gram.

On Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures slipped down by Rs 6 or 0.01% to Rs 59,839 per 10 gram. Silver futures was down but at Rs 314 or 0.42% at Rs 74,340.

Also Read: Archery World Cup 2023: Indian men’s recurve team wins silver

In the international market, Comex gold traded at $1990.6 per ounce. Price of spot gold was at $1,979.8 per ounce.U.S. gold futures edged 0.2% higher at $1,993.30. Among other precious metals, silver edged up 0.2% to $25.08 per ounce, while platinum dropped 1.7% to $1,105.55 and palladium shed 1% to $1,586.79.