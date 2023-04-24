J-K NIA seizes Hizbul Mujahideen leader’s son residence

Authorities attached a house belonging to Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin’s son in the city’s Ram Bagh area on Monday, according to officials. The house, registered in the name of Syed Ahmad Shakeel in the revenue records, was attached by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on court orders under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, they said. Outside the house, a notice board announcing the attachment was installed.

According to official sources, the NIA is likely to attach more properties linked to the Hizbul Mujahideen terror group’s founding chief, Mohammad Yousuf Shah alias Syed Salahuddin, who is based in Pakistan.