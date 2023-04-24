Kerala Story’ will be released in theatres on May 5

The Kerala Story, starring Adah Sharma, will be released in theatres on May 5. Sudipto Sen, known for films such as Aasma, Lucknow Times, and The Last Monk, wrote and directed the film. The makers claim that The Kerala Story uncovers the events that led to approximately 32,000 women going missing in the Indian southern state of Kerala who being converted, radicalised, and deployed in terror missions across India and the world.

The makers announced the release date in a press release issued Monday, along with a poster depicting a burqa-clad woman with the tagline uncovering the truth that was kept hidden. The Kerala Story is supported by Sunshine Pictures Private Limited, which was founded by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, who also serves as the film’s producer, creative director, and co-writer.