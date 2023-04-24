Kochi Gears Up for PM Modi’s Kerala Visit and Roadshow Today

The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, is set to arrive in Kerala today for a two-day visit. Upon his arrival at Kochi’s naval airport at Willingdon Island, he will lead a mega roadshow covering a 1.8-km stretch from Thevara Junction to the Sacred Heart College ground. The rally is scheduled to start at 5:30 pm. The PM is also scheduled to participate in the Yuvam 2023, an interaction programme with the youth at 6 pm. Later in the evening, he will be holding a meeting with the heads of different Church denominations at 7:45 pm at hotel Taj Malabar. The PM will be staying overnight at the same hotel.

In Thiruvananthapuram, Thampanoor will be closed temporarily from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. All shops and offices operating at the KSRTC complex here will start functioning after 11 a.m. The bus services from the depot will be shifted to Vikas Bhavan. Restrictions will be imposed on the movement of passengers to platforms 1 and 2 of the Thiruvanathapuram Central railway station, as well as on the selling of train tickets on Tuesday morning. The parking of autorickshaws in front of the railway station and the KSRTC depot will also be regulated.

The PM’s visit has garnered significant attention, with preparations being made to ensure a successful visit. As Kerala gears up for his arrival, the state’s ruling party has expressed excitement about his visit. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan stated, ‘We welcome the Prime Minister to Kerala. This visit will help in strengthening the bond between the Centre and the state.’