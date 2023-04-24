Len Goodman, the urbane, long-serving judge on Dancing with the Stars and Strictly Come Dancing dies at 78

Len Goodman, a long-serving judge on Dancing with the Stars and Strictly Come Dancing, has passed away at the age of 78, according to his agent Jackie Gill. Gill did not provide a cause of death, but said that Goodman ‘passed away peacefully.’

Before becoming a judge, Goodman was a former dancer and British champion. He judged on Strictly Come Dancing for 12 years since its debut on the BBC in 2004, a popular ballroom dancing competition that pairs celebrities with professional dance partners. He then became head judge on the U.S. version of the show, Dancing With the Stars, for 15 years until his retirement in November.

BBC director-general Tim Davie expressed his condolences and praised Goodman as ‘a wonderful, warm entertainer who was adored by millions.’ He went on to say that Goodman appealed to all ages and was a member of everyone’s family. Davie acknowledged that Goodman was at the heart of Strictly’s success and that he will be missed by the public, his friends, and family.

Goodman was also recognized for his contributions to dance and received the Carl Alan Award. He owned the Goodman Academy dance school in southern England.