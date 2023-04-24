Number of active Covid cases dropped to 65 683

According to Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday, India has recorded 7,178 new coronavirus infections, with active cases declining after 69 days. The death toll has risen to 5,31,345 with 16 deaths, eight of which have been reconciled by Kerala, according to data updated at 8 a.m. The number of active cases was 65,683. The daily positivity rate was 9.16 percent, and the weekly positivity rate was 5.41 percent. The total value of the Covid case was $4.48 billion.

According to the ministry, active cases now account for 0.15 percent of total infections, and the national COVID-19 recovery rate is 98.67%. The number of people who have recovered from the disease has risen to 4,43, 01,865, with a case fatality rate of 1.18 percent. Country has received 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine as part of the nationwide vaccination drive.