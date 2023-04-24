Salman Khan’s latest Eid release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan earns good numbers at the box office

Salman Khan’s latest Eid release, ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan,’ is doing well at the box office, reportedly earning over Rs 68 crore (USD 83 million approx) within three days of its release. While the film features multiple stars, it is largely Khan’s star power that has drawn audiences. Along with Khan, the film stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Bhumika Chawla, Shenaaz Gill, and others.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh has noted that the film’s Sunday collection contributed significantly to its earnings, with ticket sales totalling Rs 26 crore (USD 31 million approx) on that day alone. The film was released a day before Eid and earned Rs 15.81 crore on the first day. Adarsh, however, has suggested that the real test for the film will begin on Monday.

In a tweet, Adarsh said, ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan packs a solid total in its opening weekend… Salman Khan’s star power + Eid festivities ensured House Full boards across many properties on Saturday and Sunday. Friday ? 15.81 cr, Saturday ? 25.75 cr, Sunday ? 26.61 cr. Total: ? 68.17 cr. India biz.’ He added that the jump in earnings on Saturday and Sunday, particularly in mass circuits, was a good sign for the film.

Interestingly, ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ has also performed well globally, grossing over Rs 100 crore (1.2 billion USD approx). The film is a Hindi remake of the Tamil feature ‘Veeram,’ which starred Ajith in the lead role and was also a box office success in its time.