Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher

Mumbai: The Indian equity indices ended higher on Monday. The strong earnings by Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and other heavyweights supported the domestic benchmark indices.

BSE Sensex closed at 60,056.10, up by 401 points, or 0.67%. NSE Nifty closed at 17,743.40, up 119 points, or 0.68%. The gains in the market include HDFC Life Wipro, ICICI Bank, Titan, Axis Bank, SBI, Hero MotoCorp, Grasim, and Adani Ports.

The overall market-capitalisation of BSE-listed firms rose to Rs 266.3 lakh crore from Rs 265 lakh crore in the previous session. Thus investors became richer by Rs 1.3 lakh crore in a day.

The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices gained up to 0.5%. Among sectors, the Nifty Media and Pharma indices were down 1%, while the Nifty Bank index was up 0.77%. 7 of the 13 major sectoral indexes ended higher.