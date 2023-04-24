Government is likely to increase the size of the Lok Sabha to 848

The establishment of a new delimitation commission to increase the number of seats in the Lok Sabha has once again come into focus as a result of India’s new ranking as the world’s most populous nation and the building of a new parliament building with 888 seats for the Lok Sabha. The 31st Constitutional Amendment, which increased the number of Lok Sabha seats from 524 to 545, was the last to implement a seat revision. The Lok Sabha’s membership was set to remain unchanged for the following 25 years in 1976. In 2001, the LS strength was postponed for an additional 25 years.

If seats are allocated based on the current population, the number of Lok Sabha seats will probably increase to 848, with Uttar Pradesh claiming 143 seats and Kerala remaining at 20 seats—the current number. The issue has been raised by the southern states, and the government is attempting to balance the need to increase the number of MPs with doing the states that have practised population control justice.