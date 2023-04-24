Three countries allow visa-free entry for citizens of this Gulf country

Riyadh: Three European countries has granted visa-free entry for citizens of Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabian citizens can enter Albania, Kosova and Montenegro without the need to obtain a visa until the end of 2023. Saudi Arabia’s embassy in Tirana, Albania announced this.

The embassy informed that Saudis can enter Albania without visa until the end of December 31,2023. They can also enter Kosovo throughout the year. Saudi citizens will also be able to enter Montenegro without the need to issue a visa until next October 31, provided that their entry and exit must not be as individuals, but to be among a tourist group. The conditions for the Saudi citizens to enter Montenegro also include that they are required to arrive in the country through a direct flight from Saudi Arabia.

Also Read: ‘There is no water, food and electricity’, says Malayali vlogger Maheen stranded in Sudan

The Saudis entering Montenegro must also bring with them proof of payment of accommodation costs, as well as a return ticket to Saudi Arabia. They must also submit a letter of invitation from a tourist office in Montenegro organising the trip. Saudi citizens have the possibility to enter the three mentioned countries through the Schengen visa, US visa, UK visa and Australian visa, provided that it is multiple-entry, valid and previously used.