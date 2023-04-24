US: People who received Covid shots develop a condition called Tinnitus or ringing in the ear

COVID-19 vaccines are being criticized once again as some people in the US are claiming that they have developed tinnitus after receiving the vaccine. Tinnitus is a condition in which a person hears a ringing sound in their ears that is not linked to any external source. A Facebook group was formed by people who claimed to have developed tinnitus after getting the COVID vaccine. They convinced Shaowen Bao, an associate professor at the University of Arizona, to investigate whether there is a link between the vaccine and tinnitus.

Bao found that the ringing in the ear is likely due to inflammation, particularly in the brain or spinal cord. He also noticed that tinnitus appeared in most patients after taking the first dose of the vaccine. Patients also complained of headaches, dizziness, vertigo, ear pain, anxiety, and depression.

The CDC has received over 16,000 complaints from people claiming to have developed tinnitus after getting the vaccine, but internal reviews have not found any data to suggest a link between the vaccine and tinnitus. Vaccine expert Dr. Gregory Poland, who is one of the many patients claiming that the vaccine caused his tinnitus, criticized the CDC for not conducting sufficient research into the matter. He hears a constant shrill whistle, which affects his sleep and quality of life.

Tinnitus is a phantom noise in one’s ear that only the patient can hear. It affects 25% of adults in the US and can happen due to various reasons such as age-related hearing loss, medications, ear infections, and high blood pressure. The CDC has also received reports of tinnitus after other vaccines and infections.

Poland believes that the virus’s spike protein is causing tinnitus and wreaking havoc in the body in other ways. He suggests that the spike protein in the vaccine could be much like the spike protein in the heart that leads to myocarditis. If you are experiencing tinnitus, it is important to visit an ear, nose, and throat specialist to identify any underlying cause.