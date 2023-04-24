‘Yuvam 23’: PM Modi shares stage with celebrities

The BJP’s ‘Yuvam 23’ youth conference was graced with the presence of various celebrities who added glamour to the event, which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Some of the VIPs who shared the stage with the Prime Minister include actors Aparna Balamurali, Unni Mukundan, Navya Nair, and Suresh Gopi, and singers Vijay Yesudas and S Harisankar.

After inaugurating the event, the Prime Minister made sure to greet each celebrity and took pictures with them. Aparna Balamurali, a national award-winning actress, expressed her delight at sharing the stage with the Prime Minister while addressing the media at the venue.

The youth conclave, which was held at Sacred Heart College ground, witnessed over 20,000 attendees and commenced with Navya Nair’s classical dance performance. Overall, the event was a great success, bringing together youth from different parts of the country.