On Tuesday, Sudan’s warring factions agreed to a 72-hour ceasefire amid the evacuation of foreign citizens from the country. The truce was mediated by the United States and Saudi Arabia, according to the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF). U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken confirmed the agreement after two days of intense negotiations.

Previous temporary truce deals were not honored by both sides. Since the violence erupted between the SAF and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group on April 15, it has claimed the lives of at least 427 people, destroyed hospitals, and turned residential areas into war zones. Blinken urged the SAF and RSF to fully adhere to the ceasefire, and the U.S. will collaborate with international and Sudanese interests to establish a permanent ceasefire and humanitarian arrangements.

The RSF confirmed in Khartoum that it agreed to the ceasefire, which started at midnight, to facilitate humanitarian aid. ‘We affirm our commitment to a complete ceasefire during the truce period,’ the RSF said. The SAF also agreed to the truce deal, according to its Facebook page. A coalition of Sudanese civil society groups that participated in the negotiations on a transition to democracy welcomed the news.

Before the evening truce announcement, air strikes and ground fighting shook Omdurman, one of the three cities adjacent to the capital region, and clashes occurred in Khartoum. A Reuters reporter reported seeing dark smoke enveloping the sky near the international airport in central Khartoum, adjacent to army headquarters, with booms of artillery fire rattling the surroundings.

The United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, warned that the violence could spread and ‘engulf the whole region and beyond.’ The Security Council will meet on Tuesday to discuss Sudan.