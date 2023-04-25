Canadian actor who underwent over a dozen plastic surgeries to resemble K-pop star Jimin dies at 22

Saint Von Colucci, a Canadian actor who had undergone multiple plastic surgeries to resemble K-pop star Jimin, passed away at a hospital in South Korea on April 23. The 22-year-old actor suffered complications from the cosmetic procedures he had undergone a few months ago. His publicist, Eric Blake, stated that the actor spent over $220,000 on 12 plastic surgeries so that he could play the K-pop star for a US streaming network. He underwent jaw surgery last year to change the shape of his face, which he believed was too wide and square.

On Saturday night, the actor went into surgery to get the jaw implants removed that he had received in November 2021. He knew that the operation was risky but still went ahead with it. Unfortunately, he developed an infection after the surgery and had to be intubated. He passed away a few hours later.

Blake revealed that Von Colucci moved to South Korea from Canada in 2019 to pursue a career in the music industry. He worked as a trainee for one of the big South Korean entertainment companies. Blake also shared that the young actor was very insecure about his looks and faced discrimination in South Korea because of his appearance.

The actor played a main character in an eight-episode Korean drama series titled ‘Pretty Lies’ (natively titled ‘Cogimar’), which was filmed from June to December 2021. He portrayed an international student in the show, which is expected to air on a major US streaming network in October.

Blake expressed his condolences over Von Colucci’s passing and described it as ‘very tragic and very unfortunate.’ He added that the young actor faced immense pressure to change his looks and undergo risky surgeries, which ultimately led to his untimely death.