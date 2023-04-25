India and China concur to keep Eastern Ladakh stable

Corps Commanders of India and China have agreed to maintain security and stability in eastern Ladakh and continue working out a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest. The 18th round of the India- China Corps Commander-level meeting was held at Chushul-Moldo meeting point on the Chinese side on Sunday. The two sides had a frank and in-depth discussion on the resolution of the relevant issues along the LAC in the western sector so as to restore peace and tranquility in the border areas, which will enable progress in bilateral relations, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement on Monday. Lieutenant General Rashim Bali, the Fire and Fury Corps Commander based in Leh, led the Indian side in the talks. The Fire and Fury Corps is in charge of the defence of eastern Ladakh. The Chinese side is led by the Commander of the South Xinjiang Military District.