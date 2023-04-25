 Kochi water metro; sign of the government’s dedication

In a statement released on Monday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan stated that the Kochi Water Metro project reaffirmed the government’s commitment to offering public transport facilities with the most cutting-edge amenities at an affordable price. The project cost is Rs. 1,136.83 crore, which includes a loan from German development bank KfW and the government’s direct investment, he said. Services from the High Court-Vypeen and the Vyttila-Kakkanad terminals are included in the first phase. From the HC terminal, it would take less than 20 minutes to get to Vypeen, and 25 minutes to get from Vyttila to Kakkanad. The project will eventually connect 38 terminals with 78 services. The aluminium electric-hybrid boats from Cochin Shipyard are lightweight and have lithium-titanate-oxide batteries that can be charged quickly. The system makes use of cutting-edge technology for communication and control. Differently abled passengers can travel on the terminals and boats.

There are weekly and monthly passes available, and the minimum fare is Rs 20. Both the water metro and the metro rail accept the Kochi 1 Card. The CM claimed that the water metro will put an end to the transportation problems experienced by people living on ten islands close to Kochi city. 34,000 people can use the metro per day during the first phase. When finished, the project will contribute to a 44,000-tonne reduction in carbon emissions.