Modi criticizes the Left, Cong and claims Kerala will support BJP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted a road show, spoke at a youth conclave, and met with leaders of churches on Monday in Kerala, putting the BJP in election mode ahead of the general elections in 2024. In addition, he made several disparaging remarks about the state’s two major parties, the CPI (M), which currently holds power, and the Congress, which is in opposition. Thousands of people, including BJP workers and supporters, lined up on both sides of the nearly two-kilometer route of Modi’s road show from the INS Garuda naval air station to the location of the youth programme as soon as he arrived here for a two-day visit.

Speaking at Yuvam 2023, a youth conclave, Modi launched a scathing attack on the CPI(M), the state’s ruling party, and the Congress, the opposition party, alleging that Kerala was suffering as a result of their conflict. Modi also expressed confidence that the BJP would be accepted by the state’s residents in the coming days. PM said, Kerala will soon accept the saffron party in the same way that north-eastern states and Goa, which have sizable Christian populations, have accepted the BJP, its work, and its government. Without mentioning the Congress or the Left front in Kerala by name, he made generalizations about both, alleging that one was founded on dynastic politics and the other was more focused on itself than the state.