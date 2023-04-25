Parkash Singh Badal passes away at 95

Parkash Singh Badal, a five-time former Punjab chief minister and Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch, died on Tuesday after being admitted to a private hospital in Mohali more than a week ago. He was 95.He was admitted to Mohali’s Fortis Hospital after complaining of breathing difficulties. Mr Badal died around 8 p.m., hospital Director Abhijeet Singh told PTI by phone.Soon after, the hospital issued a medical bulletin outlining his health issues.

The former chief minister was also hospitalised in June of last year for gastritis and bronchial asthma. He was taken to a private hospital in Mohali in February 2022 for a post-Covid health examination, during which he underwent cardiac and pulmonary checks.In January of last year, he tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to a hospital in Ludhiana.