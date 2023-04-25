Zomato teams up with Zypp Electric to roll out 100K e-scooters for last-mile deliveries by 2024.

Zypp Electric, an electric mobility start-up, has announced that it plans to deploy 100,000 electric scooters for last-mile delivery in collaboration with Zomato by 2024. As part of the partnership, Zypp will also provide delivery partners to Zomato for last-mile deliveries in various cities across the country. The initiative is part of Zomato’s larger plan to go completely electric by 2030, in line with its commitment to ‘The Climate Group’s EV100’ initiative.

Zypp currently has over 13,000 electric vehicles on the roads as part of its sustainable transportation plan and aims to significantly reduce carbon emissions by up to 35 million kilograms. The company aims to achieve more than 10 million green deliveries through EVs by 2024. Tushar Mehta, Co-founder and COO of Zypp Electric, said, ‘By leveraging our EV fleet management technology and innovative partner solutions, we aim to create a more efficient, sustainable, and customer-centric delivery experience.’

Zypp is looking to drive growth and expansion into multiple markets, while empowering gig workers and providing them with exciting earning opportunities. The e-mobility platform currently caters to around 50 clients including aggregators and e-commerce platforms. Mohit Sardana, COO for food delivery at Zomato, said, ‘This association will enable us to significantly reduce carbon emissions and bring more sustainable last-mile delivery options to our customers. We look forward to working together to create more efficient and environmentally friendly deliveries.’