Vande Bharat’s future plan revealed; Trivandrum to Kasargod in 5.30 hours

Following in the footsteps of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who boasted of revolutionising rail development in Kerala, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that the state will be prioritised when the Vande Bharat Sleeper and Vande Bharat Metro are launched next year. Maintaining that the Railways is implementing projects to increase the sectional speed of trains in Kerala, Vaishnaw stated that the trip from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod by Vande Bharat will be completed in five and a half hours after 48 months.

Speaking at Central Stadium after the PM launched several projects, Vaishnaw stated that Modi has allotted Rs 381 crore to increase train sectional speed to 130 kmph, and eventually to 160 kmph. In 36 to 48 months, we should be able to increase sectional speed throughout the entire stretch of Kerala, he said. Later, speaking to reporters during an inspection at the Nemom station, Vaishnaw said the Vande Bharat chair car version introduced on April 25 would be followed by other formats.