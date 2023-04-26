Abu Dhabi Maritime launches free ferry service for 18 days

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Maritime has launched free ferry service for 18 days. The authority informed ferry service on the Dalma Island-Jebel Dhanna route will be free of charge from April 28 to May 15 during the Dalma Race Festival.

Abu Dhabi Maritime — part of AD Ports Group — has also launched an additional evening service during the festival period. All visitors and residents will be able to check timings and reserve their tickets free of charge through the recently launched online booking platform available on www.admaritime.ae.

The Dalma Race Festival is held under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region. More than 3,000 sailors will participate in the 60-foot traditional dhow race over 80 nautical miles (125 km) throughout the 18-day period.