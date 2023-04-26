Actor Mamukkoya passes away

Mamukkoya, veteran Mollywood actor, died on Wednesday around 1.05 p.m. He was 76. For the past few days, he had been receiving treatment at a private hospital in Kozhikode. Brain haemorrhage was the cause of death. The actor’s death comes just a few months after Mollywood lost popular actor Innocent on March 26 of this year. Mamukkoya suffered a heart attack on April 24 while attending the inauguration of a football tournament in Malappuram and was admitted to a private hospital in Vandoor’s intensive care unit (ICU). He was later transferred to another private hospital in Kozhikode for advanced treatment and was placed on mechanical ventilation.

Mamukkoya, who was born in July 1946, began his acting career in theatre before moving on to film. In 1979, he made his Mollywood debut in the film ‘Anyarude Bhoomi,’ directed by Nilambur Balan. He was later recognised for his natural acting, versatile Mappila dialect, and effortless portrayal of humour roles.The actor, who has won two state awards (‘Perumazhakkalam’ in 2004 and ‘Innathe Chintha Vishayam’ in 2008), has also received numerous honours, including the Jaihind TV Award for Best Comedy Artist in Malayalam.