Amber Heard is indeed in Jason Momoa-starrer Aquaman contrary to the reports and rumours

Recent reports claiming that Amber Heard has been dropped from the upcoming Jason Momoa-starring Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom have been refuted. Despite losing a high-profile defamation lawsuit filed by ex-husband Johnny Depp, it has been confirmed that Heard is indeed part of the cast and appears in the trailer shown at the CinemaCon event.

Heard had previously suggested that she might be removed from the movie, but this has not been the case. The defamation trial, which took place in 2020, was televised and gained significant attention due to the high-profile nature of the celebrities involved, as well as the salacious details of their contentious marriage. Clips from the trial were shared on social media sites and edited in a way that trivialized the serious issues at hand.

In the defamation lawsuit, Depp sued Heard for an op-ed she wrote titled ‘I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change.’ While Depp was not named in the article, he still filed a lawsuit against Heard. Depp ultimately won the trial, which was held in Fairfax, Virginia, and was awarded $10 million in damages. Heard was also awarded $2 million in damages for being ‘defamed’ by Heard’s lawyer, who accused her of creating a hoax. Heard has accused Depp of physical and mental violence, which he has denied.

Prior to the Fairfax trial, Depp lost a defamation case against the News Group Newspapers for libel in London, where the tabloid The Sun had called him a ‘wife-beater’. The judge ruled in favor of Heard, finding her claims ‘substantially true’.

Despite the contentious legal battles between Depp and Heard, it has been confirmed that Heard will be part of the cast of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The trailer for the movie, which features her character Mera, has been positively received by those who have seen it at CinemaCon.