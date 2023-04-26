Chinese ambassador’s comment ignites outrage in Europe

Beijing: A remark made by China’s ambassador to France Lu Shaye has ignited outrage in Europe. The Chinese diplomat in an interview said that former Soviet countries do not have ‘effective status in international law’.

Lu made the remarks in response to a question on whether Crimea, which was illegally annexed by Russia in 2014, was part of Ukraine. ‘Even these ex-Soviet countries don’t have an effective status in international law because there was no international agreement to materialize their status as sovereign countries,’ Lu said in the interview.

These remarks by the Chinese diplomat appeared to disavow the sovereignty of countries that became independent states and United Nations members after the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991. Former Soviet states, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia have decided to summon Chinese representatives to ask for clarification.

Meanwhile, the Chinese embassy in France said later that Lu’s comments were not a statement of policy, but an expression of personal views. ‘On territorial sovereignty, the Chinese side’s position is consistent and clear. The Chinese side respects the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of all countries and upholds the purposes and principles of the UN Charter. Following the dissolution of the Soviet Union, China was one of the first countries to establish diplomatic relations with the countries concerned… The Chinese side respects the status of the republics born after the dissolution of the Soviet Union as sovereign countries,’ the embassy said in a statement.

China has till now refused to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine or call for a withdrawal of its troops. China has also continued to deepen diplomatic and economic ties with Russia. ‘On the issue of Ukraine, China’s position is consistent and clear. It is ready to continue working with the international community to make its own contribution to the political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis’, said the Chinese embassy in France.

Meanwhile, EU foreign affairs Chief Josep Borrell said that China will be discussed during a foreign ministers meeting. ‘We have been talking a lot about China (over) the last days, but we will have to continue discussing about China because it’s one of the most important issues for our foreign policy,’ Borrell said. Earlier on Monday, Josep Borrell made it clear that the remarks by the Chinese ambassador were unacceptable.

Earlier on Sunday, France confirmed its full solidarity with all the allied countries affected and calling on China to clarify whether these comments reflect its position. Germany on Monday also called for China to clarify. ‘Of course we expect China to explain its position unequivocally. The sovereignty and territorial integrity of these states is inviolable,’ German Foreign Office spokesman Christian Wagner said.

Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics called for an ‘explanation from the Chinese side and complete retraction of this statement’. ‘We are surprised about Chinese (ambassador’s) statements questioning sovereignty of countries declaring independence in ’91. Mutual respect & (territorial) integrity have been key to Moldova-China ties. Our expectations are that these declarations do not represent China’s official policy,’ tweeted Moldovan ministry.

‘It is strange to hear an absurd version of the ‘history of Crimea’ from a representative of a country that is scrupulous about its thousand-year history. If you want to be a major political player, do not parrot the propaganda of Russian outsiders,’ Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukraine’s Presidential Administration tweeted.

‘If anyone is still wondering why the Baltic States don’t trust China to ‘broker peace in Ukraine,’ here’s a Chinese ambassador arguing that Crimea is Russian and our countries’ borders have no legal basis,’ Lithuanian Foreign Minister Landsbergis wrote on Twitter.