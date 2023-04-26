Conjunctivitis, or ‘pink eye,’ is emerging as one of the main symptoms of Covid-19 in children

Experts have said that conjunctivitis, also known as ‘pink eye,’ is emerging as a significant symptom of Covid-19 in children, particularly in countries like India where there is a surge in cases.

Dr Dhiren Gupta recommended cleaning the eye with lukewarm water as the treatment for conjunctivitis is mainly symptomatic. In teenagers, body aches and weakness that can last for several days are also being observed.

According to a study led by Dr Vipin M Vasishtha and Dr Puneet Kumar, 42.8% of affected infants had conjunctival involvement. Conjunctivitis is characterized by the swelling or inflammation of the conjunctiva, which is the thin, transparent layer of tissue that covers the white part of the eye and lines the inner part of the eyelids.

Dr Suresh Kumar, the medical director of New Delhi’s Lok Nayak hospital, mentioned that conjunctivitis is being seen as one of the ‘defining features’ of Covid infection in children. Fortunately, the disease is self-limiting, and most patients recover on their own without any specific medication or need for hospitalization, according to Dr Kumar.