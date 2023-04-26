Emirates Airline announces flights to this city from July

Dubai: National air carrier of Dubai, Emirates Airline has announced new flight service to Canada. The air carrier will operate a new daily service from Dubai to Montréal, starting July 5. The airline will deploy its a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft in a three-class configuration, with 8 first class suites, 42 lie-flat seats in business class and 304 seats in economy class for the service. Montréal is Emirates’ second destination in Canada. The airline at present operates a service to Toronto.

The UAE is Canada’s largest export market in the Middle East and North Africa. In 2022, bilateral trade between Canada and the UAE exceeded C$2.6 billion (Dh7.05 billion), growing 53% over the last five years. According to Statistics Canada, it is estimated the UAE’s foreign direct investments stock in Canada was valued at C$1.3 billion in 2021.