First teaser of the new web series Dahaad starring Sonakshi Sinha unveiled

On Wednesday, the first teaser for the new web series Dahaad was revealed, which stars Sonakshi Sinha as the lead character. The teaser provides a glimpse into the gritty thriller that was created by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar, and directed by Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi. Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah, and Sohum Shah also play important roles in the series.

Dahaad marks Sonakshi Sinha’s digital debut, and she plays the role of a fierce lady cop who is determined to solve a gruesome murder case. The teaser delves deeper into the case, revealing the suspected murders of 27 women without complaints or witnesses, and depicts how Sub-inspector Anjali Bhaati rises against the crime to bring justice.

Dahaad is an 8-part crime drama that follows Sub-inspector Anjali Bhaati and her colleagues in a small-town police station. The series begins when a series of women are mysteriously found dead in public bathrooms, and Sub-Inspector Anjali Bhaati is tasked with investigating the case. Initially, the deaths appear to be clear-cut suicides, but as the cases unravel, Anjali begins to suspect that a serial killer is on the loose. What follows is a thrilling game of cat and mouse between a seasoned criminal and an underdog cop as she pieces together evidence before another innocent woman loses her life.

According to the series creator, director, and co-producer Reema Kagti, ‘Dahaad has been a truly rewarding experience. This series is extremely special for all of us and has been brought to life masterfully by Sonakshi, Vijay, Gulshan and Soham.’ The response that they received for the series at Berlinale 2023 was very promising, and they are looking forward to bringing this series to audiences across the globe.

The trailer for the show will be released on May 3, while it will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on May 12.